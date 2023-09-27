Butler calls for tampering investigation, NBA world reacts to Lillard blockbuster
Damian Lillard is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks to join Giannis Antetokounmpo in the new betting favorite to win the NBA title (sorry Denver).
While Lillard trade rumors had been flying around for months and intensified in recent days, it was Toronto or maybe Miami at the front of the line. Then in swoops the Bucks in a trade that adds an All-NBA player to a 58-win team from a year ago. That left Heat fans stunned, and it left Jimmy Butler going on Instagram and calling for a tampering investigation by the league.
Butler was far from the only player to take to social media to talk about the trade — including the just-traded Grayson Allen.
Tyler Herro — who was mentioned in a lot of Lillard trade talk — had Butler’s back.
Josh Hart knows the Knicks host the Bucks on Christmas Day.
