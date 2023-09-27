Butler calls for tampering investigation, NBA world reacts to Lillard blockbuster

Damian Lillard is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks to join Giannis Antetokounmpo in the new betting favorite to win the NBA title (sorry Denver).

While Lillard trade rumors had been flying around for months and intensified in recent days, it was Toronto or maybe Miami at the front of the line. Then in swoops the Bucks in a trade that adds an All-NBA player to a 58-win team from a year ago. That left Heat fans stunned, and it left Jimmy Butler going on Instagram and calling for a tampering investigation by the league.

Jimmy Butler responds to Dame being traded to the Bucks 👀



(via jimmybutler/IG) pic.twitter.com/i9Hm0MApQ6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 27, 2023

Butler was far from the only player to take to social media to talk about the trade — including the just-traded Grayson Allen.

Tyler Herro — who was mentioned in a lot of Lillard trade talk — had Butler’s back.

What he said https://t.co/S6Diyx8s5z — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 27, 2023

Josh Hart knows the Knicks host the Bucks on Christmas Day.

Christmas at my house @Dame_Lillard — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 27, 2023

Losing Jrue is Big. That’s all imma say — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) September 27, 2023

My 🐕 came up 🤝 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 27, 2023

Suns got nas and nurk with a shooter Sheesh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 27, 2023

🫨🫨 — Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) September 27, 2023

Daaaaaaaaamn!!!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 27, 2023

This is type crazy



The potential dominance 🤯 https://t.co/1VjzsIhqus — Evan Turner (@thekidet) September 27, 2023

NBA fans can you imagine the Lilliard and Giannis pick and roll?? They’ll be unstoppable! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2023