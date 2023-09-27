 Skip navigation
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
U.S. track and field stars Noah Lyles, Ezra Frech sport Hugo Boss at Milan Fashion Week
USA Gymnastics Championships
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
tucker.jpg

Michigan State fires coach Mel Tucker for bringing ridicule to school, breaching his contract

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_aytonnurkicfantasyrank_230927.jpg
Ranking Ayton, Nurkic following Lillard trade
nbc_pftpm_nflfulltimeoffv2_230927.jpg
Cooper non-TD illustrates need for full-time refs
nbc_bfa_wnba_mvp_230927.jpg
Was A’ja Wilson ‘snubbed’ in the WNBA MVP race?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
U.S. track and field stars Noah Lyles, Ezra Frech sport Hugo Boss at Milan Fashion Week
USA Gymnastics Championships
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
tucker.jpg

Michigan State fires coach Mel Tucker for bringing ridicule to school, breaching his contract

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_aytonnurkicfantasyrank_230927.jpg
Ranking Ayton, Nurkic following Lillard trade
nbc_pftpm_nflfulltimeoffv2_230927.jpg
Cooper non-TD illustrates need for full-time refs
nbc_bfa_wnba_mvp_230927.jpg
Was A’ja Wilson ‘snubbed’ in the WNBA MVP race?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Butler calls for tampering investigation, NBA world reacts to Lillard blockbuster

  
Published September 27, 2023 05:49 PM

Damian Lillard is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks to join Giannis Antetokounmpo in the new betting favorite to win the NBA title (sorry Denver).

While Lillard trade rumors had been flying around for months and intensified in recent days, it was Toronto or maybe Miami at the front of the line. Then in swoops the Bucks in a trade that adds an All-NBA player to a 58-win team from a year ago. That left Heat fans stunned, and it left Jimmy Butler going on Instagram and calling for a tampering investigation by the league.

Butler was far from the only player to take to social media to talk about the trade — including the just-traded Grayson Allen.

Tyler Herro — who was mentioned in a lot of Lillard trade talk — had Butler’s back.

Josh Hart knows the Knicks host the Bucks on Christmas Day.

