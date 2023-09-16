Cavaliers president Koby Altman arrested, charged with driving under influence

Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations and lead decision maker Kobe Altman was arrested Friday night and charged with OVI (operating a vehicle while intoxicated), according to the Ohio State High State Highway Patrol.

Troopers in Cleveland pulled over Altman for a traffic lane violation, the officers saw signs of impairment and Altman was arrested, something reported by multiple Cleveland media outlets and confirmed by a statement from the Highway Patrol. Altman refused to take a breathalyzer test on-site to determine his blood-alcohol content.

“We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time,” the Cleveland Cavaliers said in a statement.

Altman will likely face a suspension and a fine if the charges are upheld.

Altman has been a member of the Cavaliers’ front office for 11 years and took over as general manager in 2017, replacing David Griffin as the team’s primary decision maker.

