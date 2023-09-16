 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race
Central Michigan v Notre Dame
Notre Dame finds direction to top Central Michigan, led by Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA starting lineup grid for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes top two spots

Top Clips

nbc_big10_betmgm_230916.jpg
Odds to win 2023 Heisman Trophy
HBCU.jpg
HLs: Albany State vs. Morehouse, HBCU NY Classic
nbc_cyc_vueltast20hl_230916.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 20

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race
Central Michigan v Notre Dame
Notre Dame finds direction to top Central Michigan, led by Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA starting lineup grid for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes top two spots

Top Clips

nbc_big10_betmgm_230916.jpg
Odds to win 2023 Heisman Trophy
HBCU.jpg
HLs: Albany State vs. Morehouse, HBCU NY Classic
nbc_cyc_vueltast20hl_230916.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 20

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cavaliers president Koby Altman arrested, charged with driving under influence

  
Published September 16, 2023 02:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers Introduce Donovan Mitchell

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 14: President of basketball operations Koby Altman of the Cleveland Cavaliers listens to questions during a press conference introducing Donovan Mitchell at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on September 14, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations and lead decision maker Kobe Altman was arrested Friday night and charged with OVI (operating a vehicle while intoxicated), according to the Ohio State High State Highway Patrol.

Troopers in Cleveland pulled over Altman for a traffic lane violation, the officers saw signs of impairment and Altman was arrested, something reported by multiple Cleveland media outlets and confirmed by a statement from the Highway Patrol. Altman refused to take a breathalyzer test on-site to determine his blood-alcohol content.

“We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time,” the Cleveland Cavaliers said in a statement.

Altman will likely face a suspension and a fine if the charges are upheld.

Altman has been a member of the Cavaliers’ front office for 11 years and took over as general manager in 2017, replacing David Griffin as the team’s primary decision maker.

Mentions
Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers