Cavaliers, Ricky Rubio reportedly talking contract buyout

Prior to the World Cup last summer, veteran point guard Ricky Rubio stepped away from basketball, saying, “I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health.” He did not play in the World Cup and has stayed in his native Spain working on his mental health through the NBA season to this point, with it considered unlikely he will return this season.

That has led the Cavaliers and Rubio to start talking buyout, reports Shams Charania and Joe Varden at The Athletic.

Rubio is making $6.1 million this season and his contract for next year is guaranteed at $4.25 million. The Cavs and Rubio’s representatives could negotiate a buyout of a substantial portion of the contract. They could also waive him and “stretch” the payments of his remaining salary over a longer period, or, perhaps, include his contract in a trade.

The Cavaliers “want to do right by Rubio,” according to the report. Rubio signed a three-year, $18.5 million extension while recovering from a torn ACL, and the franchise saw him as a valuable role model and voice in the locker room for a younger team. Last season Rubio played in 33 games off the bench averaging 5.2 points and 3.5 assists in 17.2 minutes a game.

The most likely outcome is the Cavaliers keep Rubio on the roster in the short term to potentially use his $6.1 million contract this year in a deadline trade. If a deal doesn’t come by Feb. 8 the sides can agree to a buyout. If the Cavaliers need to open up a roster spot — bringing in help with Darius Garland out a few weeks with a fractured jaw — they also can complete the buyout, but the Cavaliers have an open roster spot now and two of the players with them do not have guaranteed contracts, so flexibility already exists.

It seems we have seen the last of Rubio in the NBA, which is a loss for fans because his passing and high IQ play was a joy to watch.

