Damian Lillard will play in must-win Game 6 for Bucks, Antetokounmpo still out

After missing two games with a strained Achilles, Damian Lillard will be back on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night in a must-win Game 6 on the road.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains out with a calf strain. He has missed this entire series.

Lillard averaged 32.3 points per game in the first three games of this series, shooting 44.4% from 3 and reminding everyone why the Bucks traded for him — Lillard can pick up the offensive lead with Antetokounmpo out.

Here is some video of Damian Lillard warming up here in Indianapolis: pic.twitter.com/Yi7gjcyuKz — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) May 2, 2024

However, on the final play of regulation in Game 3 Lillard strained his Achilles. He stayed in the game for overtime, serving as a decoy to free up Khris Middleton, but it was not enough, so the Pacers took the game.

Indiana won Game 4 on its home court to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. A desperate Bucks team completely outplayed the Pacers in Game 5, forcing a Game 6 in Indiana that feels like a must-win for the Pacers if they plan to advance.

Lillard’s return makes that more difficult. While Lillard has been cleared to play, how well he moves and how the injury impacts his shot remain to be seen. The Bucks are going to need a big night out of Lillard — as well as Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez — to keep their season alive and send the series back to Milwaukee for a Game 7.