How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s game

This week’s Sunday Night Basketball coverage features another exciting doubleheader on NBC and Peacock. The action starts at 7:30 PM ET when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks. Then, at 10:00 PM ET, the Houston Rockets go head-to-head with the Golden State Warriors. Live coverage begins with Basketball Night in America at 6:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

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Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Game Preview:

Sunday’s game will be the third and final contest between the Rockets and Warriors this season. Houston won the first matchup in San Francisco, 104-100, on November 26, while the Warriors won the most recent game, 115-113, in overtime on March 5, in Houston.

Kevin Durant has been Houston’s most consistent player, leading the Rockets in scoring. Durant, now 37, looks to lead his fifth franchise to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Golden State is locked into the Play-In Tournament for the third consecutive season, with injuries playing a major role throughout the year.

Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL on January 19. Moses Moody is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his left knee on March 23.

The Warriors now look to strengthen their playoff chances as Stephen Curry continues to work his way back to the lineup. Curry has been out since January 30 with right knee pain and inflammation.

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How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors:

When: Sunday, April 5

Sunday, April 5 Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

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What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.