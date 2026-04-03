How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s game

This week’s Sunday Night Basketball coverage features another thrilling lineup on NBC and Peacock. First at 7:30 PM ET it’s the Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks. The excitement continues at 10:00 PM ET when the Houston Rockets go head-to-head with the Golden State Warriors. Live coverage begins with Basketball Night in America at 6:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

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Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Game Preview:

Sunday’s game marks the fourth meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Lakers have won each of the first three contests.

The Lakers have officially clinched a playoff spot and earned their second straight Pacific Division title. They’ve been one of the best teams in the league over the last five weeks, going 16-3 in their last 19 games.

“There are a million different forms of leadership, and every guy has their own responsibility to lead in whatever way they can. Whether it’s [Marcus] Smart defensively, LeBron making hustle plays, or Jake [LaRavia] with his physicality. That’s leadership, said Lakers’ head coach JJ Redick. “Our team right now is the reason that we’re winning. Our team – because each guy has contributed to winning.”

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For the third time in the last four seasons, the Mavericks have been eliminated from playoff contention. The team has surpassed 50 losses for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.

Despite the disappointing season, Cooper Flagg — the No. 1 pick in 2025 — remains among the favorites for Rookie of the Year. The 19-year-old leads the Mavericks in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

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How to watch LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks:

When: Sunday, April 5

Sunday, April 5 Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

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What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.