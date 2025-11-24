How to watch Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The Houston Rockets head to Phoenix for a showdown against the Suns tonight on Peacock. This will be the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. Tip-off is at 9:30 PM ET, following the Cavaliers vs. Raptors game at 7:30 PM.

See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s Rockets vs. Suns game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Houston Rockets:

Tonight’s game was supposed to be Kevin Durant’s first return to Phoenix since being traded to the Rockets in July, but the 15-time All-Star will miss both tonight’s game and Wednesday’s matchup against Golden State due to personal reasons. He leads the team with 24.6 ppg this season.

The Rockets are looking to bounce back after falling 112-109 to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, which ended their 5-game win streak.

Houston currently leads the league in 3-point shooting (42.0%), rebounding (49.6 rpg), and offensive rating (122.5).

Phoenix Suns:

The Suns have won 10 of their last 12 matchups, including the last three straight. In last night’s 111-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker led the way for the Suns, scoring 25 and 24 points, respectively.

Booker is averaging a team-high 26.9 points per game. He has already recorded four double-doubles this season, including seven games with 30 or more points.

DEVIN BOOKER DOWN THE LANE 📚 pic.twitter.com/tEoDgq2Gdh — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 24, 2025

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Suns:

When: Tonight, Monday, November 24

Tonight, Monday, November 24 Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

NBA Cup 2025: Standings update, key remaining games, format for NBA’s in-season tournament Entering the final week of group play, there are some critical games, including Clippers at Lakers Tuesday night on NBC and Peacock.

What other NBA games are on tonight?

When: Tonight, Monday, November 24

Tonight, Monday, November 24 Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.