How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena tonight on Peacock. This will be the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Raptors won the first two matchups. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET.

See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s Cavaliers vs Raptors game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Cleveland Cavaliers:

The Cavaliers defeated the LA Clippers 122-105 at home last night, earning their fourth win in their last five matchups. Donovan Mitchell finished with a game-high 37 points and had 8 rebounds and 6 assists. The six-time All-Star guard is on pace for the best season of his career; he’s averaging 30.8 points per game while shooting 51.5% from the field.

Evan Mobley is also on pace for career highs in scoring (18.9 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg), on 13.9 field goal attempts per game. He scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in last night’s win.

Toronto Raptors:

The Raptors picked up their seventh straight win, defeating the Brooklyn Nets 119-109 at home last night. Scottie Barnes scored 17 points, Ja’Kobe Walter and RJ Barrett added 16 points, and Brandon Ingram finished with 14.

This is the team’s longest winning streak since 2022.

The Raptors are the only team in the league with three different qualifying players who are averaging at least 19 points per game. Ingram leads Toronto in scoring with 20.7 points per game, followed by Barrett (19.4 ppg) and Barnes (19.3 ppg).

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors:

When: Tonight, Monday, November 24

Tonight, Monday, November 24 Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Suns:

When: Tonight, Monday, November 24

Tonight, Monday, November 24 Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

