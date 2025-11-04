How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday continues tonight with a doubleheader featuring two conference showdowns.

In the 11 p.m. ET game, the Los Angeles Clippers (3-3), who are coming off their first loss at home, will play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-0), the lone remaining unbeaten team in the NBA. Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose scoring average is slightly up from his 2024-25 MVP season, will face the team that traded him in 2019 to Oklahoma City after his rookie season.

In an 8 p.m. ET tipoff, the Atlanta Hawks (3-4) will begin a three-game homestand by welcoming the Orlando Magic (3-4), which are completing a five-game road trip. It’s a rematch of an Oct. 24 game in Orlando, Florida, where the Hawks won 111-107 with a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter after trailing by 12.

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will begin weekly with a 30-minute studio show leading into the doubleheader.

Oklahoma City Thunder storylines

Despite battling through injuries, the defending NBA champions have racked up seven consecutive wins to start the season for the second year in a row — joining the 1963-63 Boston Celtics and 1993-95 Houston Rockets as the third team with back-to-back 7-0 starts. The Thunder rolled to a 137-106 victory Sunday over the New Orleans Pelicans despite the absence of star swingman Jalen Williams (who has yet to play this season while recovering from right wrist surgery), Chet Holmgren (who has missed three consecutive games with a sprained back) and Lu Dort (illness).

It’s easier for Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault to juggle the lineup with the presence of league and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 33.6 points and 5.9 assists per game. Ajay Mitchell (17.3 ppg), Aaron Wiggins (13.4) and Isaiah Hartenstein (10.9) have also provided double-figure scoring while appearing in every game.

Gilgeous-Alexander and his family had a scare Oct. 30 when their home was burglarized during the Thunder’s 127-108 victory over the Washington Wizards. “Long story short, everybody’s safe, and that’s all that really matters in the whole thing,” Gilgeous-Alexander said Sunday after the Thunder’s win. “Everything else can come and go, but my loved ones are safe, so I’m OK. I’m happy.”

Los Angeles Clippers storylines

The Clippers lost 120-119 to the Miami Heat as Kawhi Leonard missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer Monday. While led by the twin scoring attack of James Harden (29 points) and Leonard (27), ball security has been an issue for Los Angeles, which committed 21 turnovers that led to 37 points for Miami and frustration for Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. “It came down to turning the ball over,” Lue said. “Same (stuff) over and over. Same stuff.”

Leonard also said he tweaked his right ankle against Miami and could be a game-time decision against Oklahoma, and fellow veteran Bradley Beal also might sit on the second game of a back to back. The Clippers have started 1-1 on a stretch with six of seven games at home.

After Leonard (24.3 points per game) and Harden (23 points per game), Los Angeles relies on scoring from Ivica Zubac (14.2 points per game), John Collins (11.8 points per game) and Derrick Jones Jr. (10.7 points per game).

