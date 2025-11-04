How to watch Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday continues tonight with a doubleheader featuring two conference showdowns.

In an 8 p.m. ET tipoff, the Atlanta Hawks (3-4) will begin a three-game homestand by welcoming the Orlando Magic (3-4), which are completing a five-game road trip. It’s a rematch of an Oct. 24 game in Orlando, Florida, where the Hawks won 111-107 with a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter after trailing by 12.

In the 11 p.m. ET game, the Los Angeles Clippers (3-3), who are coming off their first loss at home, will play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder, (7-0), the lone remaining unbeaten team in the NBA. Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose scoring average is slightly up from his 2024-25 MVP season, will face the team that traded him in 2019 to Oklahoma City after his rookie season.

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will begin weekly with a 30-minute studio show leading into the doubleheader.

See below for additional information on how to watch both games and a breakdown of the Magic-Hawks matchup.

How to watch Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 4

Tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 4 Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC (check local listings)

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Orlando Magic storylines

The Magic is trying to close the road trip with a third consecutive victory after a 125-94 win Saturday over the Washington Wizards and a 123-107 victory Thursday over the Charlotte Hornets. Forcing 21 turnovers while allowing a season-low opponent points total to Washington, Orlando’s defense has improved after allowing more than 135 points in back-to-back losses to Philadelphia and Detroit (the highest scoring totals in consecutive games yielded by the Magic since 1990). Orlando is also picking up the pace on offense, averaging 1303.29 possessions per 48 minutes after an NBA-low 96.5 last season.

The focal point is Paolo Banchero, who signed a franchise-record five-year, $240.7 million extension over the summer and leads the Magic in scoring (23.3 points per game), rebounds (9.3 per game) and blocks (1.3 per game). “He holds so much gravity and weight when he has that ball in his hands,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said of Banchero, who is averaging 4 assists. “He’s got defenses loaded up to him and he’s looking to make the right play.”

Desmond Bane, who was acquired from Memphis before the season, has been slumping from the 3-point line, making only five of his past 25 attempts for a team that was last in 3-point percentage (31.8%) last year. Bane is averaging 14.6 points per game, which ranks third behind Franz Wagner (22.6). Anthony Black (12.3), Wendell Carter Jr. (11.3), Tristan Da Silva ( 10.7) and Jalen Suggs also are averaging double figures in scoring.

Atlanta Hawks storylines

The Hawks are navigating life without four-time All-Star point guard Trae Young, who will miss at least four weeks with a sprained right knee suffered in the first quarter of a Nov. 29 win over Brooklyn. In its first game without Young, Atlanta lost 117-109 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, allowing 33 points on 23 turnovers while playing their fourth starting lineup in seven games.

“I think that collectively we need to be more connected, and that’ll help us,” coach Quinn Snyder said. “A lot of guys are in kind of new spots, new positions, new roles, and they need to help each other, and they’re aware of that.”

Jalen Johnson is leading the Hawks in points (21.2 per game) and rebounds (9.0), and Kristaps Porzingis (18.2 points per game) also has been effective in his first season since being acquired in a trade with Boston. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (16.9) and Onyeka Okongwu (13.9) also have double-figure scoring averages for Atlanta.

What other NBA game is on Peacock tonight?

