Khris Middleton to return to Bucks Sunday vs. Suns

  
March 16, 2024
If the Milwaukee Bucks are going to have any shot of living up to their championship contender expectations, they will need a healthy and sharp Khris Middleton.

After missing 16 games with a sprained ankle, Middleton told reporters Saturday he planned to return to the court Sunday against the Suns.

Middleton, a former All-Star and Olympian, is averaging 14.8 points, five assists and 4.3 rebounds a game this season, shooting 37.8% from 3. He has not looked like his peak self of a few years back, but like everyone, he was trying to find his way with a Bucks team that has seen a lot of changes this season.

One of Doc Rivers’ big changes as coach has been to push more Giannis Antetokounmpo/Damian Lillard two-man actions, but those become much more dangerous when a swing pass to Middleton — a shooter and shot creator — is on the table. The Bucks have stretches of looking like a team that can threaten Boston in the East, then they have stretches where them reaching the conference Finals seems a longshot. They have a month before the playoffs start to make sure they hold on to a two- or three-seed (putting them on the opposite side of the bracket from the Celtics) and to find a rhythm. One, they only find sporadically right now.

The bottom line is the Bucks needed Middleton back to have any chance of reaching their goals. They have to find a groove now, and that process starts Sunday.

