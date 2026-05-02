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Ryder DiFrancesco tops the first Denver Supercross Qualification

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 2, 2026 01:27 PM

Ryder DiFrancesco landed on top of the board in the first qualification session by 0.385 seconds over the 250 West Champion, Haiden Deegan

Combined Qualification results (coming soon)

Qualification 1

Haiden Deegan jumped to the top of the board quickly as he quests to score more 250 feature results than his soon-to-be rival, Jett Lawrence.

Ryder DiFrancesco (52.688) took the fastest time away from Deegan during his fifth lap on the track.

Deegan (53.073) didn’t fall very far down the list. He posted the second-fastest lap in the first session and has never allowed time trials to define his opportunity.

Levi Kitchen (54.439) is battling back pain, but he showed speed and landed third on the chart.

Max Anstie (53.699) looks to close out the 2026 SX season with momentum. He was fourth-best time.

Lux Turner (54.202) rounded out the top five.

Returning from injury, Cameron McAdoo (55.393) landed 10th on the chart, -2.705 seconds behind DiFrancesco.

Heat 1 results