Knicks reportedly sign Malcolm Brogdon to one-year deal, keeping him will require another move

The Knicks have added quality point guard depth in a deal with former Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. However, to keep him another move — possibly a trade — has to happen.

The Knicks and Brogdon have agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN via Brogdon’s agent, and has since been confirmed by multiple other reports.

Brogdon, 32, is entering his 10th NBA season and averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists with the Wizards. Plus, he is a career 38.8% shooter from beyond the arc. New Knicks coach Mike Brown will want to lean into that shooting and Brogdon’s playmaking skills — he was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2023 — in a point guard rotation behind Jalen Brunson with Miles McBride.

This signing comes one day after the Knicks signed wing Landry Shamet to a contract. The problem for New York is that it is hard capped at the second apron of the luxury tax and is up against that number — it can’t keep both Shamet and Brogdon as the roster is currently constructed.

First, the Knicks likely will be patient heading into training camp to make sure Brogdon is healthy — he played just 24 games in Washington last season and has played in less than 40 for three of the past four seasons. If he is not, this is a non-guaranteed contract and a cruel business.

However, the expectation is that the Knicks will make a trade, moving one of the other guaranteed contracts on the roster, to clear out the space to keep both Brogdon and Shamet, something suggested by the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy. This has the vibes of already being in the works because Brogdon had options and he wasn’t going to take a non-guaranteed offer — even from a contender like the Knicks — over guaranteed money unless there was an understanding he wasn’t going anywhere. New York doesn’t have to rush into a move, they can make it during training camp, but something is coming.

With that, expect Brogdon to be a Knick on opening night.