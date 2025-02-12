Lakers sign center Alex Len off buyout market to bolster front line.

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: New Orleans at Baylor
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: New Orleans at Baylor
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Lakers sign center Alex Len off buyout market to bolster front line.

  
Published February 11, 2025 08:33 PM

With Anthony Davis in Dallas (not to mention injured) and the Mark Williams trade rescinded, the Lakers were down to one center on their regular roster, Jaxson Hayes.

Which is why the Lakers signed Alex Len off the buyout market on Tuesday, the team announced.

The 7-footer from the Ukraine (who came stateside and played in college at Maryland) is in his 12th NBA season. Len played sparingly in 36 games for the Kings this season, averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.2 minutes a night. Len, 31, has looked a step slower this season, he’s not as forceful on the glass, but playing with LeBron James and Luka Doncic could lead to some easy buckets. Len knows how to play the game and use his size.

The Lakers were thin on options and Len is as good as they were going to do.

Sacramento traded Len to Washington in a three-team deal at the deadline — one involving Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia — and the Wizards waived him. That set up today’s signing.

To make room for Len on the roster, the Lakers waived Christian Wood.

Mentions
SAC_Len_Alex.jpg Alex Len Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers