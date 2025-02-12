Lakers sign center Alex Len off buyout market to bolster front line.

With Anthony Davis in Dallas (not to mention injured) and the Mark Williams trade rescinded, the Lakers were down to one center on their regular roster, Jaxson Hayes.

Which is why the Lakers signed Alex Len off the buyout market on Tuesday, the team announced.

The 7-footer from the Ukraine (who came stateside and played in college at Maryland) is in his 12th NBA season. Len played sparingly in 36 games for the Kings this season, averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.2 minutes a night. Len, 31, has looked a step slower this season, he’s not as forceful on the glass, but playing with LeBron James and Luka Doncic could lead to some easy buckets. Len knows how to play the game and use his size.

The Lakers were thin on options and Len is as good as they were going to do.

Sacramento traded Len to Washington in a three-team deal at the deadline — one involving Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia — and the Wizards waived him. That set up today’s signing.

To make room for Len on the roster, the Lakers waived Christian Wood.