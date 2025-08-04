 Skip navigation
Marcus Morris tells his side of story after arrest, 'This is not fraud activity'

  
August 4, 2025

Last week, Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested in Florida. He made a court appearance concerning a case where prosecutors alleged he owed $265,000 to two Las Vegas casinos after bouncing checks to pay off those markers. While the official charges are for fraud, Morris has steadfastly denied that there was any malice or fraud involved, that this was more of a misunderstanding.

Morris reiterated that talking with his twin brother Markieff Morris on their YouTube channel.

“Don’t ever put my name with nothing but fraud. This is not fraud activity. I have never wrote a check to no casinos in exchange for money that I can put in my pocket. I wrote exchange for credit thinking that you know the source of the income and you know what I’ve done in the past years to pay it back plus put the money back that I chose to take from y’all to gamble with. So you know I want to just clear that up and then you could take it how you want.”

Morris also talked about spending a few days in a Broward County jail.

“You could think about think about me this way. But I know what my loved ones and the people that surround us and the people we surround ourselves with really feel about us. But listen, jail, don’t f*** with it. Don’t f*** with it. That’s why we had to do this s*** outside cuz I couldn’t sit in no small ass room. I came home, I think I slept outside.”

This entire situation and the criminal case will go away if the bill is paid, which appears to be the case with Morris and these charges.

