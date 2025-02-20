 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Chase_Sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines for Round 7 at Arlington: Sexton, Webb favored
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Top 200 for 2024-25: Rotoworld’s rest of season rankings

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxinxtbets_250220.jpg
Who has the edge at Arlington: Sexton or Webb?
nbc_moto_smxismxfacts_250220.jpg
Supercross has even more parity in 2025
nbc_rwfs_buccselite_250220.jpg
Bucs have ‘potential’ to become an elite team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mavericks’ centers — Anthony Davis, Derreck Lively II, Daniel Gafford — all out at least two more weeks

  
Published February 20, 2025 05:52 PM

Just five games separate seeds six through 11 in the West — and Dallas is right in the middle of it. The 30-26 Mavericks are currently the No. 8 seed but need to keep racking up wins to avoid falling out of the play-in entirely.

Those wins will be hard to come by with all three of the centers on the Dallas roster — Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (ankle stress fracture), and Daniel Gafford (knee strain) — all out for at least two more weeks and to be re-evaluated March 6, something the Mavericks announced on Thursday.

If you’re looking for a silver lining in Dallas, P.J. Washington appears near a return from his sprained ankle that kept him out for three games just before the All-Star break.

Dallas won four of five games before the break and has some winnable games before March 6, including Friday night’s game against New Orleans and against Charlotte on Feb. 27. Next week, the Mavericks also head west for road games against the Warriors (Sunday) and a big showdown with Luka Doncic and the Lakers on Tuesday. In the coming weeks, Dallas also has a home-and-home against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee.

The Mavericks have a three-game cushion over the Suns for the No. 11 seed and need to rack up wins between now and the end of the season. Which is why they need some of their big men back.

