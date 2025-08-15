Miami trades Haywood Highsmith to Brooklyn in salary dump

Haywood Highsmith has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets in what essentially is a salary dump for the Miami Heat.

Haysmith and the Heat’s 2032 second-round pick go to the Nets in exchange for Brooklyn’s 2026 second-round pick, top-55 protected. Both the Nets and Heat have confirmed the trade.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have traded Haywood Highsmith and a 2032 second round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a protected 2026 second round pick. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 15, 2025

Highsmith is on an expiring $5.6 million contract that Brooklyn can absorb into its cap space.

For Miami, this is about getting out of the luxury tax. The Heat entered the day $1.4 million over the luxury tax line. With this trade, they are now more than $4 million under that mark, giving them some flexibility at the trade deadline, if needed.

Highsmith can fit into the Nets’ rotation (and could get traded again at the deadline). Last season in Miami he played in 72 games (starting 42) and averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds a night, plus shot 38.2% from beyond the arc.