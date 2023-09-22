 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_bte_besttbets_230921.jpg
NFL Best Bets: Pats and Fish Flourish
New York Mets v Miami Marlins
Pickups of the Day: On The Mark
NFL: Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos
Week 3 Expected Points: Brian Robinson the Bell Cow

Top Clips

USATSI_21121451_copy.jpg
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
nbc_pft_broncos_230922.jpg
Broncos trying to streamline things for offense
nbc_pft_bears_230922.jpg
Poles says Bears aren’t panicking about start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_bte_besttbets_230921.jpg
NFL Best Bets: Pats and Fish Flourish
New York Mets v Miami Marlins
Pickups of the Day: On The Mark
NFL: Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos
Week 3 Expected Points: Brian Robinson the Bell Cow

Top Clips

USATSI_21121451_copy.jpg
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
nbc_pft_broncos_230922.jpg
Broncos trying to streamline things for offense
nbc_pft_bears_230922.jpg
Poles says Bears aren’t panicking about start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Middleton shrugs off Antetokounmpo’s comments on future with Bucks as ‘business as usual’

  
Published September 22, 2023 09:58 AM
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 26: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks talks to Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 during the game against the Miami Heat during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images).

NBAE via Getty Images

“I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner… If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien I have to take that better situation.”

A couple of times this summer, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has said that or something similar, taking a shot across the bow of a Bucks organization after it just spent big this summer to retain the players he won a ring with and bring in the coach he wanted. Next summer, the Bucks will put the largest contract extension offer in NBA history in front of Antetokounmpo and it feels like he is laying the groundwork for something.

Khris Middleton’s reaction? A shrug. From Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

“I think it’s kind of business as usual either way,” Middleton told ESPN in a phone interview. “It doesn’t affect me personally. I don’t think it affects us as a team. I think this is something he said almost every year he’s come up in contract extension talks. We always want him back for sure. Let’s be for sure and let everyone know that. We want this guy to come back because he’s one of the best players in the world. He’s one of the best players in franchise history. So when he says things like that, I think he just wants to challenge the team, the organization, to keep putting us in position to win championships. But I think it’s just something that he just wants to keep putting pressure on everybody. And that’s himself also.”

Maybe all his headline-grabbing comments were simply how Antetokounmpo motivates and challenges his teammates and the organization — and it’s understandable Middleton would see it this way. As Middleton is clear to say, everyone in Milwaukee wants Antetokounmpo to stay with the organization long term. That’s no secret.

It also feels like what Antetokounmpo will do will depend upon how this season goes and how that projects to the future. The Bucks enter the season as a clear title contender, they had the best record in the NBA a season ago and return that same core (but with a new, first-time head coach in Adrian Griffin). Milwaukee also got bounced in the first round last season, and the core in Milwaukee outside Antetokounmpo is older — Brook Lopez (35), Jrue Holiday (33) and Middleton (32) — which means some kind of pivot is coming in future years.

Antetokounmpo has made it clear that winning is his priority. Do that in Milwaukee this season and he will likely grab the biggest bag any NBA player has ever taken and stay home. If not, things get interesting. Maybe all his words are simply a challenge to the Bucks and nothing more, but if the wins are not there, Antetokounmpo’s actions could merit more than a shrug.

Mentions
Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo.jpg Giannis Antetokounmpo Khris Middleton.jpg Khris Middleton