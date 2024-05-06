NBA coaching search updates: Mavericks extend Jason Kidd, Lakers interested in Celtics’ Lee

The NBA coaching rumor carousel keeps turning. Here are some of the latest updates.

Mavericks extend Jason Kidd

When Jason Kidd’s name came up in Lakers coaching search rumors — likely to appease LeBron James — we said it wouldn’t happen because Dallas wanted to extend Kidd’s contract and keep him coaching Luka Doncic.

Now that extension is official.

The Dallas Mavericks and Head Coach Jason Kidd have signed a multi-year contract extension, the team announced today. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) May 6, 2024

“I have known Jason for a long time, and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward,” Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison said in a statement announcing the extension. “As a former NBA Champion Hall of Fame player, Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role which cannot be duplicated. He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build upon the culture and foundation of success he’s helped foster throughout his tenure as head coach.”

Kidd is a little busy preparing for the Mavericks second-round playoff matchup against the Thunder, but he will comment on the extension soon. Kidd has a strong relationship with Doncic and Kyrie Irving — the most important things — and he had this team playing as well as anyone in the league down the stretch of the regular season.

Lakers reportedly interested in Celtics Charles Lee

Kidd is now off the board for the Lakers (not that he was ever seriously on it). And while people like to bring his name up, Tyronn Lue is not happening either — he is under contract with the Clippers for one more year (team option it reportedly picked up). It’s the ultimate pipe dream to think the Clippers would let their coach walk out the door so he can coach the other team in the city (or anyone in the West). Lue and the Clippers will talk extension and eventually get something done.

However, another name emerged on the list of potential Lakers targets: Celtics lead assistant Charles Lee. It comes from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"The top candidates, Mike Budenholzer, former championship head coach of the Bucks—Kenny Atkinson, JJ Redick, Charles Lee, and Ty Lue is really the big name if he's available."@ShamsCharania updates on the #Lakers search for a new head coach 👀



📺: https://t.co/oxMs3CAEGu pic.twitter.com/TBppPVWjXz — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 6, 2024

The Lakers interviewed Lee when they ultimately chose Darvin Ham two years ago (he was since a finalist for the Raptors and Pistons jobs, and he interviewed with Charlotte this season). Like Ham, Lee comes out of the Mike Budenholzer coaching tree, he was an assistant under Coach Bud in Atlanta then following him to Milwaukee where Lee was part of the 2021 NBA championship staff. When Budenholzer was fired last summer, the Celtics hired Lee as a lead assistant for Joe Mazzulla in Boston. Lee has been at the top of the “this assistant deserves a shot” list for some time.

They have different personalities and styles, but it’s interesting that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka hired a Budenholzer disciple in Ham and, after letting him go, is now looking at Budenholder and Lee.