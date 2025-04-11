Nike Hoop Summit women’s rosters 2025: Aaliyah Chavez, Madison Francis headline high school basketball event

PORTLAND — The women’s game of the Nike Hoops Summit was added only four years ago, and already it is drawing the biggest names in the game. That includes JuJu Watkins of USC and 2025 SEC Player of the Year Madison Booker of Texas in recent years.

To see the NCAA and WNBA stars of the future, tune in Saturday at 7 p.m. on the USA Network, or stream on Peacock. It’s a USA vs. the World game featuring the best high school players from around the globe.

Here are the women’s rosters for the Nike Hoops Summit this year.

WOMEN’S TEAMS

USA ROSTER

• Darriana ‘Dee’ Alexander, 6'1" forward. She is the 3-time Ohio Ms. Basketball (the only other players to win that honor three times are the Las Vegas Aces’ Kierstan Bell and the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James). Alexander won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA U16 Championships and will attend Cincinnati in the fall.

• Sienna Betts, 6’4” center. The younger sister of UCLA All-American Lauren Betts, she will play with her sister next fall in Westwood. She was the 2025 McDonald’s All-American game MVP, scoring 16 pts with 7 rebounds.

• Aaliyah Chavez, 5’11” guard. The 2025 Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year is the top-ranked recruit in the nation and is headed to Oklahoma in the fall. She averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 steals per game as a senior.

• Aaliyah Crump, 6’1” wing. Ranked as the No. 5 player in this class, she was a 2025 McDonald’s All-American, won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, and is committed to Texas in the fall.

• Jasmine ‘Jazzy’ Davidson, 6'1" guard. The third-ranked player in this class, her hometown of Clackamas, Oregon, is less than 15 miles from the Moda Center, where the Nike Hoop Summit is taking place. She is committed to USC in the fall.

• Alexandra Eschmeyer, 6’5” forward. Both her parents were hoopers who played at Northwestern. Father Evan was a 3-time All-Big Ten honoree who played four seasons in the NBA (two with the Nets and two with the Mavericks). Her mother, Kristina Divjak, led the Big Ten in scoring with 22.1 points a game in the 1997-98 season. Eschmeyer is committed to Stanford in the fall.

• Madison Francis, 6’1” forward. The top-ranked player in New York last year, you may know her from social media where she went viral after dunking the ball during her senior night game this past season. She will attend Mississippi State in the fall.

• ZaKiyah Johnson, 6’0” guard. She was the 2025 Kentucky Ms. Basketball, who led Sacred Heart Academy to four straight state titles. She will attend LSU next season.

• Grace Knox, 6’2” forward. Named the defensive MVP of Nike EYBL Session III, averaging 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals and one block per game. She is committed to LSU in the fall.

• Emilee Skinner, 6’0” guard. Rated as the top player in Utah last year, she won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup. She will attend Duke in the fall.

• Jordan Speise, 6’1” wing. She will head to Kansas State in the fall. Speise played for the All Iowa Attack, the same AAU program that Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark played for.

• Hailee Swain, 5’10” guard. She has won two gold medals with Team USA: the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup. She will attend Stanford in the fall.

WORLD TEAM

• Daria “Dasha” Biriuk, 6’1” guard (Ukraine). She and her family fled Ukraine in 2022 to get away from the Russian invasion and war, which eventually led to her coming to the USA. This is her second Nike Hoops Summit, and next fall she will play at Ohio State.

• Sarah Cisse, 6'3" center (France). She leads the Centre Federal in Paris, France, averaging 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. She has extensive experience with the French Youth National Team as well.

• Bella Hines, 5'9" guard (Mexico). After committing to LSU, she signed an NIL deal with the Jordan Brand — she is the only active high school basketball player to have an NIL deal with Jordan.

• Agot Makeer 6'1" guard (Canada/South Sudan). The top-rated combo guard in this class, she won a silver with Team Canada at the 2024 U17 World Cup, leading Canada in scoring at 17.7 points a game. She is committed to South Carolina.

• Ayla McDowell, 6'2" forward (Brazil). The South Carolina commit averaged 14.8 points a game for Brazil at the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup.

• Jovana Popovic, 5’8” guard (Serbia). She plays professionally for ZKK Mega Basket in Serbia, where she leads the team in scoring at 21.5 points per game. She led Serbia in scoring (16.3) and assists (4.3) at the 2024 FIBA U18 EuroBasket.

• Deniya Prawl, 6'1" forward (Canada). The Tennessee commit has starred at the IMG Academy in Florida, was named to the McDonald’s All-American team, and has played in multiple tournaments for the Canadian U16 and U17 teams.

• Ainhoa Risacher, 6’1” guard (France). The younger sister of Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick of the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Risacher plays professionally for Lyon ASVEL and was named MVP of the 2023 U16 European Championship after leading France to a title, averaging 11.7 points per game.

• Saffron Shiels, 6'2" center (Australia). She plays professionally in the Women’s National Basketball League in Australia for the Townsville Fire. She led Australia to the title at the 2024 FIBA U18 Asia Cup.

• Lara Somfai, 6'4" forward (Australia). The Stanford commit played her high school ball at the IMG Academy in Florida. At the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, Somfai led Australia in scoring at 14.4 points per game.

• Olivia Vukosa, 6'4" center (Croatia). She is playing in her second Nike Hoops Summit. She has been a dominant player for Christ the King High School in New York as well as for the Croatia Youth National Team, where she has averaged 21 points and 16.4 rebounds a game across 14 games in multiple tournaments.

• Nyadieng Yiech, 6’2” forward (Canada). The Florida commit was second on the U18 Canadian team in scoring at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Colombia, averaging 12.5 points per game.

