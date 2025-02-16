No three-peat for Lillard, 3-Point Contest belongs to Heat’s Tyler Herro

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - United States v Canada
U.S. beats Canada after 4 Nations Face-Off fights, ends Sidney Crosby’s 26-game streak
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
Former White Sox All-Star, World Series champion Bobby Jenks undergoing stomach cancer treatment
Milwaukee Brewers v Detroit Tigers
Brewers’ Christian Yelich believes he should be ready for opener after injury-shortened 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wisconsinpurdue_250215.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin powers past Purdue
movers.jpg
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - United States v Canada
U.S. beats Canada after 4 Nations Face-Off fights, ends Sidney Crosby’s 26-game streak
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
Former White Sox All-Star, World Series champion Bobby Jenks undergoing stomach cancer treatment
Milwaukee Brewers v Detroit Tigers
Brewers’ Christian Yelich believes he should be ready for opener after injury-shortened 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wisconsinpurdue_250215.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin powers past Purdue
movers.jpg
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

No three-peat for Lillard, 3-Point Contest belongs to Heat’s Tyler Herro

  
Published February 15, 2025 11:25 PM
2025 NBA All Star - Starry 3-Point Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat shoots the ball during the Starry 3-Point Contest as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO — Damian Lillard was returning to his native Bay Area to be crowned and take his place among the legends of the 3-point contest.

Except, it wasn’t his night — it was Tyler Herro’s.

Lillard, the two-time defending 3-Point Contest champion — didn’t get out of the first round of the event, having an off night and putting up a score of 17. The first round belonged to the Warriors’ Buddy Hield, who energized his home crowd with the best round of the event, 31 points.

Herro came in third in that first round and barely advanced to the championship round against Hield and Darius Garland (those first-round scores do not carry over). However, in the second round, he felt more comfortable — and warmer.

“Definitely going first helped,” Herro said of leading off the championship round. “Also, it felt cold in the arena the first time I went. For the second time, I felt more loose going right away. Then like I said, having a bunch of great shooters, I think putting a number down right away, putting a little pressure on them, I think that played a factor.”

That number was 24.

Garland put up a 19 in the second round. Hield finished with a 22 but was done in by a slow start, so slow that by the end he had to sink all five of the two-point Moneyball shots from the corner to tie things up. He hit four.

“Tough one. Bad start. It’s all good, though,” Hield said. “Bad start, though.”

Herro joins Glenn Rice (1995), Jason Kapono (2007), Daequan Cook (2009) and James Jones (2011) as Miami Heat players who have won the 3-point contest.

Mentions
MIA_Herro_Tyler.jpg Tyler Herro Damian Lillard.png Damian Lillard GSW_Hield_Buddy.jpg Buddy Hield CLE_Garland_Darius.jpg Darius Garland