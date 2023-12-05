 Skip navigation
Nowitzki said when he first saw Doncic he doubted he could be Mavericks next big star

  
Published December 5, 2023 12:04 PM
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 15: NBA Legend, Dirk Nowitzki high fives Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks after Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 15, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Doncic is a lot of things — brilliant passer and the best pick-and-roll operator in the league, among much more — but he’s not a guy who passes the eye test for an elite international athlete at first glance.

He didn’t with Dirk Nowitzki, who was at the end of his Hall of Fame career and played his final season with Doncic in kind of a passing-the-torch season. Appearing on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Nowitzki talked about his first impression of Doncic.

“The end of my career wasn’t pretty. We were struggling. There was some talk of tanking. We needed a little spark plug to change things. I didn’t think it was going to be this kid [Doncic]. When he walked in the first time, he looked like a big boy, but I’m like, ‘I’m not sure this is going to work. Is he quick enough? Is he athletic enough to go by guys like he is in Europe?’ So there were plenty of doubts there, from everybody on the team...

"[In pre-camp workouts] guys were trying to test him a little bit (before training camp started) and you know foul him a little bit here and there in their scrimmages. And you can already see that this kid’s got something about him. He’s got that swag. He knows how to play. He was getting some AND1 mixtape passes out of nowhere. And I’m like, he was flashing some of the talent.”

Nowitzki admitted he didn’t think Doncic would be this good. Later in the interview, Nowitzki pushed back on the idea he was a mentor to Doncic.

“I guess we’re friends, we’re cool...you know, when I’m in town, we go to dinners or whatever. A mentor would be a little strong.”

To which Doncic responded:

You can be sure if Doncic can lead Dallas to another ring, Nowitzki will be courtside cheering his friend on.

