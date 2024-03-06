 Skip navigation
Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl out following surgery on finger

  
Published March 6, 2024 11:23 AM
Charlotte Hornets v Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 3: Jakob Poeltl #19 of the Toronto Raptors stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 3, 2024 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors team hand surgeon has been busy of late.

Raptors center Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a ligament tear in the fifth finger of his left hand, the team announced Tuesday. There is no announced timeline for his recovery, although with the Raptors all but out of the postseason chase it is unlikely he plays again this season.

The Raptors are already without Scottie Barnes who underwent a finger surgery last week.

Poeltl injured his hand in the second quarter of Sunday’s Toronto win over Charlotte.

Poeltl, 28, has averaged 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists a game this season. With the team having traded for — and already extending — big man Kelly Olynyk, we should see more of him down the stretch of the season. The 23-39 Raptors sit 12th in the East, 4.5 games back of Atlanta for the final play-in spot in the East.

Mentions
Jakob Poeltl.png Jakob Poeltl Kelly Olynyk.png Kelly Olynyk Toronto Raptors Primary Logo Toronto Raptors