Raptors reportedly have “no appetite for a reset, teardown or rebuild”

Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors will define the 2024 NBA trade deadline. One way or another.

After holding onto Fred VanVleet at last year’s trade deadline — and adding around him, giving up a first-round pick to get Jakob Poeltl — then watching FVV walk for nothing to Houston in the offseason, the Raptors are back in the same situation a year later. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunuby are set to be free agents next summer, there is considerable trade interest in them around the league, yet nobody knows if Toronto plans to re-sign or try to trade them. Or neither.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet in Canada tried to shed a little light on what comes next in Toronto, what the franchise plans at the deadline, but much of that remains shrouded in mystery (which is what the Raptors want). One thing was clear: The plan is to retool as a contender around Scottie Barnes, who has taken a leap forward this season.

In that context, it’s safe to conclude — and the Raptors have indicated as much to league insiders I’ve spoken with — that there is no appetite for a reset, teardown or rebuild.

The Raptors first-round pick next June belongs to the Spurs, top-six protected.

Where does this plan leave Siakam and Anunoby?

Things can change with a phone call, but the sense is that there is no momentum for any kind of decision regarding Siakam over the coming days, which increases the likelihood that the eight-year veteran doesn’t get moved at all, or it means that the pool of teams Siakam does get traded to is limited to those that Siakam would agree to sign with long term.

As for Anunoby? He remains a player teams are interested in, both as a trade target and potential free agent. The Indiana Pacers have interest in Siakam and Anunoby, per league sources, as an example. Given Anunoby’s simple fit as an elite multi-positional defender who can play off the ball and space the floor, the list of quality teams that could find room for him in their starting lineup is long.

This offseason, the Raptors will offer Barnes a max extension and he will almost certainly sign it (players do not walk away from that first generational wealth contract). Anunoby would be a logical fit on the wing next to Barnes, but what does he want? Anunoby is going to turn down his $19.9 million player option for next season — as he should, he is likely to get closer to $30 million a season over multiple years with his next deal — and Toronto has to have a frank conversation with his representatives: Will Toronto offer that contract this summer, and would Anunoby sign it? Entering free agency, other teams will offer that as well, and Anunoby will have options. If his inclination is to leave Toronto, the Raptors must find a trade before the deadline and get something in return (unlike VanVleet). If he wants to stay, the Raptors have to make it clear what offer will be on the table this summer (they can’t extend him at market value, it would be a re-signing).

Grange said the Raptors apparently continue to offer Siakam a three-year extension, but the 29-year-old All-NBA player in his prime understandably wants at least four years — this might be his last max (or, near max) contract and he should grab all the security he can get. This should all sound familiar: If the Raptors are not going to re-sign him they need to trade Siakam and get something back for the restructuring around Barnes.

Nothing is clear out of Toronto right now. Everyone around the league is waiting for the fog to lift. Whatever the Raptors decide, it will define what could be a quiet trade deadline, especially if the Raptors decide to stand pat.