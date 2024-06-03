Rasheed Wallace says 2004 Pistons would have beat 2017 Warriors, Draymond Green fires back

The 2004 Detroit Pistons was one of the greatest defensive teams the NBA has ever seen, and it won them a title.

The 2017 Golden State Warriors were the peak of a four-title dynasty, the first year Kevin Durant joined to form a true superteam.

Rasheed Wallace from those Pistons — a roster led by Chauncey Billups and Rip Hamilton — said on the “Sheed & Tyler” podcast that his Detroit team could beat the 2017 Warriors. Draymond Green took to social media to disagree.

Sheed we would’ve smacked yall. Yall was scoring 72 points per game. That’s not winning a half. And we putting you and them big ass forces in every pick and roll. Let’s see you move them feet. That one ring was great though big bro. We all appreciated it! https://t.co/vcICDzfibr — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 2, 2024

The problem comparing teams across eras in the NBA is the game was officiated differently. Are we playing 2004 rules with hand-checking and much more physicality allowed on defense (and no zone allowed), or 2017 rules when any contact on the perimeter was a foul? Each team is better built for their era.

That said, sorry Sheed, but I’ll take the Warriors in 5 in that series. As great as the Pistons’ defense was, Stephen Curry and Durant formed an unstoppable offense, and that Warriors team could handle physicality better than people think.