 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. all-around title, all five gold medals
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

Top Clips

oly_gria_skyeblakely_240602.jpg
Blakely makes statement with silver at nationals
oly_gria_simonebiles_240602.jpg
Biles becomes nine-time champion at nationals
oly_gria_sunileecomp_240602.jpg
Lee finishes 4th all-around at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. all-around title, all five gold medals
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

Top Clips

oly_gria_skyeblakely_240602.jpg
Blakely makes statement with silver at nationals
oly_gria_simonebiles_240602.jpg
Biles becomes nine-time champion at nationals
oly_gria_sunileecomp_240602.jpg
Lee finishes 4th all-around at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rasheed Wallace says 2004 Pistons would have beat 2017 Warriors, Draymond Green fires back

  
Published June 3, 2024 07:53 AM
The Kelce House Party

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Rasheed Wallace attends the ‘Kelce House Party’ at The Space on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2004 Detroit Pistons was one of the greatest defensive teams the NBA has ever seen, and it won them a title.

The 2017 Golden State Warriors were the peak of a four-title dynasty, the first year Kevin Durant joined to form a true superteam.

Rasheed Wallace from those Pistons — a roster led by Chauncey Billups and Rip Hamilton — said on the “Sheed & Tyler” podcast that his Detroit team could beat the 2017 Warriors. Draymond Green took to social media to disagree.

The problem comparing teams across eras in the NBA is the game was officiated differently. Are we playing 2004 rules with hand-checking and much more physicality allowed on defense (and no zone allowed), or 2017 rules when any contact on the perimeter was a foul? Each team is better built for their era.

That said, sorry Sheed, but I’ll take the Warriors in 5 in that series. As great as the Pistons’ defense was, Stephen Curry and Durant formed an unstoppable offense, and that Warriors team could handle physicality better than people think.

Mentions
Stephen Curry.png Stephen Curry Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors Detroit Pistons Primary Logo Detroit Pistons