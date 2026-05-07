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NBA Playoff Highlights

Report: OG Anunoby diagnosed with hamstring strain, is day-to-day, questionable for Game 3

  
Published May 7, 2026 02:21 PM

Key Knicks starter OG Anunoby has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain, is day-to-day, and will be listed as questionable for Game 3 against Philadelphia on Friday night, according to multiple reports out of New York.

The key question is just how serious a strain is this? If it’s just a tweak, then Anunoby may only miss a game or two, if that. However, if this is an actual Grade 1 strain, the standard recovery timeline is at least a week and maybe two, which would mean he might not return for this second-round series against the 76ers, which the Knicks lead 2-0.

The injury appeared to occur in the final minutes of the game, when Anunoby took a quick step. He still went up for a dunk a few seconds later — Paul George blocked it — and he seemed in pain when he landed. Anunoby instantly asked out of the game at that point.

Any time he misses with this injury is a blow to the Knicks. He is averaging 21.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in these playoffs, is shooting a lights-out 53.8% from 3-point range (on almost five attempts a game) and is the team’s best defender. The Knicks cannot afford to be without him for an extended period.

Expect Miles McBride and Landry Shamet to get more run while Anunoby is out. Also, Mike Brown could go with more double-big lineups with Mitchell Robinson, if he is healthy next game.

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