Seven players to watch on NBA buyout market

Buyout season is here. We’ve already had one buyout (Torrey Craig with the Bulls, signed in Boston) and another lined up — the Ben Simmons era with the Brooklyn Nets is about to come to an end, he is finalizing a buyout with the Nets and then will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Those won’t be the only buyouts and veteran players finding a new home in the coming weeks. Front offices around the league have their eyes on a few players who might become available and could help rotations down the stretch. Just don’t oversell this — in the momentum that builds around transactions, we tend to overestimate how much of an impact buyout players have. They are being bought out for a reason.

Here are seven players to watch on the buyout market.

(One added note: Seven teams currently over the first luxury tax apron cannot sign any buyout player who made more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($12.8 million): the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers. For example, none of those teams could sign Simmons.

Malcolm Brogan

A lot of teams could use the veteran guard’s ball handling and shooting (a career 38.8% from 3), this is a guy who won Sixth Man Of The Year Just a couple of seasons ago and can still contribute. However, two things are standing in the way. His skills only help a team if he can stay healthy, and Brogdon has played in just 22 games this season (he returned to the rotation recently). Second, the Wizards may not buy him out, according to a report from Marc Stein. That would fit the pattern of what the Wizards did last year with Tyus Jones. Still, if he hits the market, there will be plenty of interest (because he is making $22.5 million this season, the teams over the apron cannot sign him).

Bruce Brown

He was just traded to New Orleans in the Brandon Ingram deal, but like Brogdon, the reports coming out of the Big Easy say the Pelicans may hold on to Brown through the end of the season. Which is odd, he’s on a $23 million expiring contract and the Pelicans aren’t going anywhere.

Brown was a critical part of the Nuggets title run two years ago and a lot of teams with aspirations of a deep postseason remember his two-way play. Even if they can get a sliver of that — his shot and game have taken a step back this season — it would be welcome on a lot of rosters. If he does hit the open market, teams over the aprons cannot re-sign him (no reunion in Denver, which is unfortunate).

Larry Nance Jr.

Anyone who has watched Larry Nance Jr. come off the bench in Atlanta for 20 minutes a night has thought “that a solid veteran who just knows how to play the game.” A lot of front offices are thinking that, too, and hoping the Hawks buy out Nance’s $11.2 contract to make him available. Nance has averaged 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds a game in the 23 games he has played this season.

Daniel Theis

He may be the best center on the buyout market (if the Hawks don’t buyout Nance). He’s a little undersized (6'8") but is physical, plays a high IQ game, doesn’t beat himself, and you have to respect him from 3 (career 32%, although he struggled with his shot this season). As a third center, he’s not a bad fit and the Pelicans only dumped him to get out from under the luxury tax (he was making the minimum so any team can sign him).

Bones Hyland

A team looking for depth at the point guard spot could do worse, Hyland has his moments and averaged 7.2 points a game in the 20 games he got in for the Clippers. He’s got good handles and shot creation, however, his defense and decision making keep him from getting consistent run (and why the Clippers threw him in the Bogdan Bogdanovic trade, and why the Hawks didn’t keep him). Some team will snap him up.

Jaden Springer

The Celtics showcased Springer before the trade deadline — he scored 10 points against the Lakers and a dagger shot late against the Clippers — then he was traded to Houston in a salary dump, and the Rockets waived him. He is just 22 and a quality perimeter defender, the only thing holding him back from a rotation spot is inconsistent shooting (and he’s been on deep teams in Boston and Philly). Any team with a guard spot and a shooting coach they trust should jump at adding Springer.

Lonnie Walker IV

Walker is not technically a buyout candidate, he is currently playing for Zalgris in Lithuania. However, his contract has a buyout/NBA escape clause that runs through Feb. 18, so if a team wants him, they can get him. Walker showed flashes with the Boston Celtics in training camp but couldn’t crack their deep roster. He averaged 9.7 points a game for Brooklyn last season and 11.7 a game for the Lakers the season before that. For a team looking for bench scoring on the wing, they could do worse.

Other players to watch (who may or may not hit the market): Mo Bamba, Josh Richardson, Javonte Green, Reggie Jackson, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Monte Morris, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and Chris Duarte.