Stephen Curry said he hopes to play as long as LeBron James has.

Stephen Curry will start his 15th NBA season in a couple of months. Curry already has a resume that gets him into the “who is the greatest point guard ever” discussion — four NBA titles, two MVP awards, four-time scoring champion, nine-time All-NBA, NBA 75th Anniversary team — and it all begs the question:

How much longer does Stephen Curry want to play?

Gilbert Arenas asked him on the Gil’s Arena podcast, specifically if Curry wanted to play as long as LeBron James (about to enter his 21st NBA season).

“It’s somewhere in that range, but I never imagined myself being the forty-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life. But who knows what my body will look like or feel like at that point? I got three years left on my deal, including at least that, and then kind of figure it out from there.”

LeBron was an All-NBA player and led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in his 20th season — he is still an incredibly impactful player. Curry was All-NBA and a force last season as well, but he wisely wants to see how he feels and where that stands in three years, when he is 38, before making any call. However, saying no to the massive NBA contract put in front of him would be difficult for anyone.

Whatever Curry chooses to do, he made it clear he wants to stay with the Warriors to finish his career. There has always been some speculation around the league Curry could jump teams for a final season or two either to chase a ring or to play in his native Charlotte, where his father is a legend. Curry said on the podcast he wants to be a one-team player.

“I am blessed to know and hope that no matter how many years I do play, playing for one franchise and being a part of that group of the legends that have accomplished that feat and won at the highest level and all that. I don’t ever take that for granted either. You got the Kobe (Bryant) ‘s, the Magic (Johnson) ‘s, Dirk (Nowitzki), Tim Duncan, those guys helped establish a culture, won, did it with a lot of different roster combinations and different parts in their career.”