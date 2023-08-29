 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills Training Camp
Leveraging fantasy football default rankings: Kincaid, Burks stand out
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings entering playoffs
George Pickens
Fantasy Football Stock Up, Stock Down: Preseason movers
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_wagoneerupdate_230829.jpg
Lewis: Bradley ‘bummed’ to miss Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gt_captainspicksreaction_230829.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup capt.'s picks have cohesion in mind
nbc_golf_gt_brooksliv_230829.jpg
Johnson: Koepka is a ‘natural fit’ for Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills Training Camp
Leveraging fantasy football default rankings: Kincaid, Burks stand out
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings entering playoffs
George Pickens
Fantasy Football Stock Up, Stock Down: Preseason movers
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_wagoneerupdate_230829.jpg
Lewis: Bradley ‘bummed’ to miss Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gt_captainspicksreaction_230829.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup capt.'s picks have cohesion in mind
nbc_golf_gt_brooksliv_230829.jpg
Johnson: Koepka is a ‘natural fit’ for Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stephen Curry said he hopes to play as long as LeBron James has.

  
Published August 29, 2023 12:30 PM

Stephen Curry will start his 15th NBA season in a couple of months. Curry already has a resume that gets him into the “who is the greatest point guard ever” discussion — four NBA titles, two MVP awards, four-time scoring champion, nine-time All-NBA, NBA 75th Anniversary team — and it all begs the question:

How much longer does Stephen Curry want to play?

Gilbert Arenas asked him on the Gil’s Arena podcast, specifically if Curry wanted to play as long as LeBron James (about to enter his 21st NBA season).

“It’s somewhere in that range, but I never imagined myself being the forty-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life. But who knows what my body will look like or feel like at that point? I got three years left on my deal, including at least that, and then kind of figure it out from there.”

LeBron was an All-NBA player and led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in his 20th season — he is still an incredibly impactful player. Curry was All-NBA and a force last season as well, but he wisely wants to see how he feels and where that stands in three years, when he is 38, before making any call. However, saying no to the massive NBA contract put in front of him would be difficult for anyone.

Whatever Curry chooses to do, he made it clear he wants to stay with the Warriors to finish his career. There has always been some speculation around the league Curry could jump teams for a final season or two either to chase a ring or to play in his native Charlotte, where his father is a legend. Curry said on the podcast he wants to be a one-team player.

“I am blessed to know and hope that no matter how many years I do play, playing for one franchise and being a part of that group of the legends that have accomplished that feat and won at the highest level and all that. I don’t ever take that for granted either. You got the Kobe (Bryant) ‘s, the Magic (Johnson) ‘s, Dirk (Nowitzki), Tim Duncan, those guys helped establish a culture, won, did it with a lot of different roster combinations and different parts in their career.”

Mentions
Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors stephen curry.png Stephen Curry