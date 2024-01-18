Thunder’s Giddey will not face charges after police were “unable to corroborate any criminal activity”

Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey will not face charges regarding an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor after police “were unable to corroborate any criminal activity” related to the case.

The Newport Beach, California, police released a statement saying they had concluded their investigation but could not substantiate the allegations that first surfaced on social media.

The NBA is still investigating the case. However, it would be a rare incidence where the league stepped in with a punishment — such as a fine or suspension — when a player has not been charged with a crime. Giddey has refused to comment on the matter.

In practice, it is challenging for police or a district attorney to legally prove a crime was committed in a case like this without the testimony of the minor in question. This investigation into Giddey reportedly was hampered because the family and the minor — represented by Gloria Allred — did not cooperate with police (or, likely, the NBA). Social media posts alone would not be enough evidence in this case.

The allegations against Giddey first surfaced on social media, saying he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, reportedly a high school junior (the age of consent in California is 18). The original social media posts about Giddey and the girl were taken down, but nothing ever really goes away on the Internet and his actions stirred a lot of conversation.

Fans have booed Giddey at multiple road games. The third-year player out of Australia is averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Thunder, averaging almost 25 minutes a night as a starter.

