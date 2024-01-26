 Skip navigation
Trae Young cleared to return to Hawks, is available to play Friday night vs. Mavericks

  
Published January 26, 2024 06:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 15: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks smiles during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 15, 2024 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Trae Young only missed two games while in the league’s concussion protocol, but the Hawks lost those games by a combined 37 points. That’s how much Young means to this team.

Young has cleared the league’s protocol and is cleared to play, and is available to return to the Hawks’ lineup Friday night when they take on Dallas, the team announced.

Young was injured while trying to draw a charge from the Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro midway through the fourth quarter last Saturday.

As the last couple of games show, the Hawks need Young back. He has been among the few bright spots in a disappointing Hawks season. He is averaging 26.9 points and 10.8 assists a game, shooting 36.4% from 3.

