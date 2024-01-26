Trae Young cleared to return to Hawks, is available to play Friday night vs. Mavericks

Trae Young only missed two games while in the league’s concussion protocol, but the Hawks lost those games by a combined 37 points. That’s how much Young means to this team.

Young has cleared the league’s protocol and is cleared to play, and is available to return to the Hawks’ lineup Friday night when they take on Dallas, the team announced.

Young was injured while trying to draw a charge from the Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro midway through the fourth quarter last Saturday.

Trae Young is heading to the locker room after taking this charge from Isaac Okoro. pic.twitter.com/Cs8R0syyV1 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) January 21, 2024

As the last couple of games show, the Hawks need Young back. He has been among the few bright spots in a disappointing Hawks season. He is averaging 26.9 points and 10.8 assists a game, shooting 36.4% from 3.