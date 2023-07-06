 Skip navigation
Trail Blazers reportedly to match offer sheet for Matisse Thybulle

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 6, 2023 01:09 PM
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

Mar 22, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) dunks the ball against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks tried to poach Matisse Thybulle because the Blazers’ rangy wing defender is precisely the kind of player they could use. Dallas gave Thybulle a three-year $33 million offer sheet which he signed.

Portland has decided to match the offer, reports Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Trail Blazers wasted no time in making that official (which is good news for the Mavericks, their cap space is not tied up for 24 hours and they can make another offer). This doesn’t mean Portland will keep Thybulle long term, they could flip him in another trade as part of their rebuild around Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, but the Trail Blazers were not going to let Thybulle walk at that price and get nothing back.

It’s a fair price for Thybulle, one of the best free agents left on the market . He is an elite, switchable wing defender who is a two-time All-Defensive Team player. Betting on him at $11 million is a season is banking on the 36.5% he shot from 3 continuing (plus he turned the ball over less). Other teams may not be convinced, but if Thybulle starts the season in Portland and continues to show offensive improvement, that $33 million will look like a steal. And his trade value will go up.

