Watch Jalen Brunson drop 50 spot on Suns with perfect 12-of-12 second-half

When Jalen Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the New York Knicks, there were cries from some quarters of “They paid Brunson how much?” and “He’s not worth that!”

Now, that contract looks like one of the best deals in the NBA.

Brunson showed that off on Friday night dropping 50 on the Phoenix Suns, including shooting 12-of-12 in the second half and 9-of-9 from 3 for the game.

The Jalen BrunsHIM Show 🍿



50 PTS 🪣

9-9 from 3️⃣

5 STL 💪 pic.twitter.com/1ttWckzXqQ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 16, 2023

Brunson scored 35 points in the second half and on the night had nine assists, six rebounds and five steals in leading the Knicks to a 139-122 win on the road.

Julius Randle added 23 points and RJ Barrett scored 21 for the Knicks. Randle had some fun after the game, racing over to grab the game ball for Brunson in a joke about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-ball drama.

Knicks making sure Jalen Brunson gets the game ball. Julius Randle ain't letting going of it! pic.twitter.com/OvoSQNVoCO — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 16, 2023

The Suns’ Bradley Beal had to leave this game with a nasty-looking sprained ankle when he landed from a 3-pointer on the foot of Donte DiVincenzo (who was given a flagrant on the play).