Watch Luka Doncic hit ridiculous underhanded shot from just inside 3-point line

There are no words.

This is ridiculous, even by Luka Doncic’s standards. He hit a H-O-R-S-E shot during an NBA game against the Houston Rockets.

LUKA MAGIC 💫



Just ridiculous... and he knows it

Even Doncic was laughing at that one.

The thing is, that might not have been the craziest shot he hit all night.

Doncic scored 47 in the game with nine 3-pointers plus 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Kyrie Irving added 24 and the Mavericks beat the Rockets 125-107. The win helps solidify Dallas as the No. 6 seed in the West (and avoiding the play-in), while the loss puts the Rockets two games behind Golden State for the No. 10 seed and final play-in spot.