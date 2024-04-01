Watch Luka Doncic hit ridiculous underhanded shot from just inside 3-point line
There are no words.
This is ridiculous, even by Luka Doncic’s standards. He hit a H-O-R-S-E shot during an NBA game against the Houston Rockets.
LUKA MAGIC 💫— NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2024
Just ridiculous... and he knows it 😆 https://t.co/1beViVkLq2 pic.twitter.com/6MhNZt9fM9
Even Doncic was laughing at that one.
The thing is, that might not have been the craziest shot he hit all night.
He done did it. IYKYK‼️ @luka7doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/fFCyNriRJu— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 31, 2024
Doncic scored 47 in the game with nine 3-pointers plus 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Kyrie Irving added 24 and the Mavericks beat the Rockets 125-107. The win helps solidify Dallas as the No. 6 seed in the West (and avoiding the play-in), while the loss puts the Rockets two games behind Golden State for the No. 10 seed and final play-in spot.