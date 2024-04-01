 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Five
T-Mobile Match Play: New format for LPGA event at Shadow Creek
Valero Texas Open - Round Four
Valero Texas Open, T-Mobile Match Play: How to watch PGA Tour, LPGA events
Texas Children's Houston Open - Round Three
Rex & Lav: Houston shows how badly Tour needs ‘villains’

Top Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_240401.jpg
No incentive to avoid a penalty on PAT try
nbc_pft_reddick_240401.jpg
Reddick trade illustrates Jets’ urgency to win
nbc_pft_jets_240401.jpg
Scheduling will make or break Jets in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Five
T-Mobile Match Play: New format for LPGA event at Shadow Creek
Valero Texas Open - Round Four
Valero Texas Open, T-Mobile Match Play: How to watch PGA Tour, LPGA events
Texas Children's Houston Open - Round Three
Rex & Lav: Houston shows how badly Tour needs ‘villains’

Top Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_240401.jpg
No incentive to avoid a penalty on PAT try
nbc_pft_reddick_240401.jpg
Reddick trade illustrates Jets’ urgency to win
nbc_pft_jets_240401.jpg
Scheduling will make or break Jets in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Luka Doncic hit ridiculous underhanded shot from just inside 3-point line

  
Published April 1, 2024 09:01 AM
Dallas Mavericks v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 31: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 31, 2024 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

There are no words.

This is ridiculous, even by Luka Doncic’s standards. He hit a H-O-R-S-E shot during an NBA game against the Houston Rockets.

Even Doncic was laughing at that one.

The thing is, that might not have been the craziest shot he hit all night.

Doncic scored 47 in the game with nine 3-pointers plus 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Kyrie Irving added 24 and the Mavericks beat the Rockets 125-107. The win helps solidify Dallas as the No. 6 seed in the West (and avoiding the play-in), while the loss puts the Rockets two games behind Golden State for the No. 10 seed and final play-in spot.

Mentions
Luka Doncic.png Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks