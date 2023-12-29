 Skip navigation
Watch Victor Wembanyama put up 30 points with seven blocks for Spurs

  
Published December 29, 2023 10:00 AM
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 28: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on December 28, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Spurs are not good, and winning big right now is not the organizational goal, but thanks to the Pistons the glare of the spotlight is not on them.

If the spotlight were on this team, people would see Victor Wembanyama is still making strides. The latest evidence is his 30-point, seven blocks game Thursday night against Scoot Henderson and the Trail Blazers. Wembanyama was doing a little bit of everything and making history.

For the season, Wembanyama is averaging 18.8 points and 10.4 rebounds, with 3.2 blocked shots per game. He’d be the clear frontrunner for Rookie Of the Year if not for what Chet Holmgren is doing in Oklahoma City (in a much more clearly defined role). Wembanyama needs more consistency, particularly with his shot (44% overall and 28.5% from 3), he needs to get physically stronger, but nights like this remind everyone of how good he is already and how great he can be in a few years.

Scoot Henderson, moved into a starting role for Portland on the night with Anfernee Simons out, scored 25 points with three 3-pointers plus four assists, and showed off his potential as well.

San Antonio raced out to a 24-point first quarter lead and hung on for the 118-105 win, with Devin Vassell adding 17 points and seven assists, while Jeremy Sochan scored 16.

