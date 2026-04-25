Projected top-four pick Cameron Boozer declares for 2026 NBA Draft

Duke star Cameron Boozer — the unanimous National Player of the Year and son of an NBA All-Star — has declared for the NBA Draft.

This was expected. Boozer is a projected top-4 pick in this June’s draft and is seen as a potential franchise cornerstone for some NBA team.

Boozer lived up to the hype entering Duke, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. His game is incredibly polished, and he is going to be able to come in and help right away.

Boozer has the highest floor of any of the projected top-four picks because he is just good at everything: Shooting (he can score at the rim but also shot 39.1% from 3-point range), rebounding, setting picks, using angles, passing, and playing in transition.

For much of the season, the son of NBA player Carlos Boozer was projected as a lock top-three pick in the draft, but as some teams have fallen in love with the potential of North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson, Boozer has slid down to fourth on some boards. The challenge is that scouts are not sold on him being athletic enough to be a true No. 1 option for a team. That said, one scout told NBC Sports Boozer has a lot of young Kevin Love in his game.

Whatever happens, Boozer is about to enter the draft and start what promises to be an interesting NBA career.