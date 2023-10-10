Wembanyama (20 points), Holmgren (21) put on show in preseason debut
It’s just the first preseason game... but daaaaaaaammmmnnnn.
Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and his Thunder counterpart Chet Holmgren put on a show on Monday night, looking every bit like guys who could be fighting it out for Rookie of the Year.
BIG-TIME BIGS.— NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2023
FROM THE JUMP.
Wemby and Chet put on a SHOW in their #NBAPreseason debuts!@wemby: 20 PTS, 5 REB@ChetHolmgren: 21 PTS, 9 REB, W pic.twitter.com/hTalQzxGJG
Wembanyama made a few plays that there is no way a 7'4" guy should be able to make — like a spin move to an up-and-under — and on another drive he flexed after dunking on Holmgren and getting the and-1.
The spin.— NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2023
The off-hand scoop.
This isn't normal 🤯
Wemby has 18 points in the first half of his #NBAPreseason debut on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/Go6k8gkICt
Wemby HANDLE and STRENGTH.— NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2023
And-1 for Victor... he's up to 10 points in his #NBAPreseason debut on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/xgVoRf9uNe
Wembanyama finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3, with five boards.
Holmgren finished with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, knocked down both of his 3s, and had nine boards.
It’s too early to call this a rivalry, but a fan can dream.