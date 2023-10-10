 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ohtani_1920_angels_2022_bat.jpg
MLB Team Roundup: Los Angeles Angels
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves rally for 5-4 win over Phillies on d’Arnaud, Riley homers and game-ending double play
NHL: Preseason-Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres lock up defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to 8-year, $88 million contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_231009_1920x1080_2271103555989.jpg
List makes move, wins Sanderson Farms Championship
nbc_golf_bethann_231009.jpg
How will Lexi handle the pressure in Vegas?
nbc_golf_KFT_231009.jpg
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ohtani_1920_angels_2022_bat.jpg
MLB Team Roundup: Los Angeles Angels
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves rally for 5-4 win over Phillies on d’Arnaud, Riley homers and game-ending double play
NHL: Preseason-Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres lock up defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to 8-year, $88 million contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_231009_1920x1080_2271103555989.jpg
List makes move, wins Sanderson Farms Championship
nbc_golf_bethann_231009.jpg
How will Lexi handle the pressure in Vegas?
nbc_golf_KFT_231009.jpg
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wembanyama (20 points), Holmgren (21) put on show in preseason debut

  
Published October 10, 2023 01:54 AM
San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - OCTOBER 9: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs look on during the game on October 9, 2023 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It’s just the first preseason game... but daaaaaaaammmmnnnn.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and his Thunder counterpart Chet Holmgren put on a show on Monday night, looking every bit like guys who could be fighting it out for Rookie of the Year.

Wembanyama made a few plays that there is no way a 7'4" guy should be able to make — like a spin move to an up-and-under — and on another drive he flexed after dunking on Holmgren and getting the and-1.

Wembanyama finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3, with five boards.

Holmgren finished with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, knocked down both of his 3s, and had nine boards.

It’s too early to call this a rivalry, but a fan can dream.

Mentions
victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs Chet Holmgren HS.jpg Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder Primary Logo Oklahoma City Thunder