Wembanyama, Lillard, Brown highlight NBA All-Star Saturday Night participants

All-Star Saturday Night is better than the All-Star Game itself.

That’s because with the Skills Challenge, 3-Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, players are actually trying, not just trying not to get injured. The draw of those competitions is why, for the 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday night (Feb. 17) in Indianapolis, the league has moved the events to the Lucas Oil Arena — the 70,000-seat home to the Indianapolis Colts, not the 18,000-seat Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers, that will host the All-Star Game itself the next night.

Who will those 70,000 people see competing on an LED court? Thursday the NBA released the names of the All-Star Saturday participants.

Skills Challenge

Teams of three compete, having to show several skills — dribbling, passing, shooting — to complete the obstacle course. The three teams competing are:

Team Top Picks: Victor Wembanyama(Spurs), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Paolo Banchero (Magic)

Team Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner

Team All-Stars: Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Trae Young (Hawks), Tyrese Maxey, (76ers)

3-Point Contest

Damian Lillard (Bucks)

Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)

Malik Beasley (Bucks)

Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

Tyrese Maxey (76ers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Slam Dunk Contest

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat)

Mac McClung (Osceola Magic, G-League)

Jacob Toppin (Knicks)

Also taking place that night will be a 3-point shootout between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA’s New York Liberty. The entire night will be broadcast on TNT.