Wembanyama, Lillard, Brown highlight NBA All-Star Saturday Night participants

  
Published February 9, 2024 07:55 AM
Milwaukee Bucks v Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 04: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball during a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on February 04, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

All-Star Saturday Night is better than the All-Star Game itself.

That’s because with the Skills Challenge, 3-Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, players are actually trying, not just trying not to get injured. The draw of those competitions is why, for the 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday night (Feb. 17) in Indianapolis, the league has moved the events to the Lucas Oil Arena — the 70,000-seat home to the Indianapolis Colts, not the 18,000-seat Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers, that will host the All-Star Game itself the next night.

Who will those 70,000 people see competing on an LED court? Thursday the NBA released the names of the All-Star Saturday participants.

Skills Challenge

Teams of three compete, having to show several skills — dribbling, passing, shooting — to complete the obstacle course. The three teams competing are:

Team Top Picks: Victor Wembanyama(Spurs), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Paolo Banchero (Magic)
Team Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner
Team All-Stars: Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Trae Young (Hawks), Tyrese Maxey, (76ers)

3-Point Contest

Damian Lillard (Bucks)
Jalen Brunson (Knicks)
Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)
Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)
Malik Beasley (Bucks)
Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)
Tyrese Maxey (76ers)
Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Slam Dunk Contest

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)
Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat)
Mac McClung (Osceola Magic, G-League)
Jacob Toppin (Knicks)

Also taking place that night will be a 3-point shootout between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA’s New York Liberty. The entire night will be broadcast on TNT.

