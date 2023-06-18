Skip navigation
Philadelphia 76ers
Phillip Wheeler
PW
Phillip
Wheeler
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Wizards vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 26
Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
76ers vs. Pelicans Predictions: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 24
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
76ers vs. Hawks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 23
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Paul George officially out for season after injections in troublesome knee, groin
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
76ers vs. Rockets Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 17
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBA reportedly investigating Thunder, 76ers for Player Participation Policy violations
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Pacers vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 14
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
