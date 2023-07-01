 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBALos Angeles LakersShaquille Harrison

Shaquille
Harrison

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet and more are right in the middle of the action.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • 2755.jpg
    Shaquille Harrison
    LAL Shooting Guard #0
    McMenamin: Lakers to sign Shaquille Harrison
  • Shaedon Sharpe HS.jpg
    Shaedon Sharpe
    POR Power Forward #17
    Sharpe out, Eubanks, Knox in Thursday vs. Spurs
  • cam reddish.png
    Cam Reddish
    LAL Small Forward #0
    Cam Reddish (back) questionable Thursday vs. Spurs
  • cam reddish.png
    Cam Reddish
    LAL Small Forward #0
    Cam Reddish (back) out Sunday vs. Timberwolves
  • cam reddish.png
    Cam Reddish
    LAL Small Forward #0
    Cam Reddish (back) questionable Sunday vs. MIN
Player/Team options roundup: Gordon is a free agent, Clarkson stays in Utah
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Lakers reportedly to make run at Bruce Brown in free agency
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Lakers extend qualifying offers to Reaves, Hachimura, guarantee Vanderbilt
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,