MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama replaces Tyrrell Hatton on TGL’s Boston team
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Championship Game-Notre Dame vs Mississippi State
Mississippi State adds former Bulldogs star Victoria Vivians as assistant coach, scouting director
WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
WNBA to interview Las Vegas tourism leader Tuesday regarding sponsorship offer to Aces players

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mavsrecap_240618.jpg
Mavericks ‘need a third guy’ to win a title
nbc_dps_celticswin_240618.jpg
Celtics win NBA Finals in dominant fashion
nbc_roto_btegame5_240616.jpg
Panthers big favorites in Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Tour de France will start from Barcelona in 2026

  
Published June 18, 2024 10:46 AM
Tour de France

CAHORS, FRANCE - JULY 22: A general view of Silvan Dillier of Switzerland and Team Alpecin-Fenix, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey, Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo - Visma Yellow Leader Jersey, Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo - Visma Green Points Jersey and the peloton passing through flowery landscape during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 19 a 188,3km stage from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 22, 2022 in Cahors, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

PARIS — The 2026 edition of the Tour de France will start from the Spanish city of Barcelona, organizers said.

The host city of the 1992 Olympic Games has previously hosted stages of cycling’s biggest race, but never its start.

The 113th edition of three-week event will kick off on July 4, 2026. It will feature two stages in the Catalonia region and a third that will start there and finish in France.

It will mark the 26th time that the Tour de France starts from a foreign country. This year’s race sets off from the Italian city of Florence. In 2025, riders will start their journey on French soil, from the northern city of Lille.