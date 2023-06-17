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Syndication: The Courier-Journal
2026 Kentucky Oaks post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Caitlin Clark returns to the court for the Indiana Fever after 9 months out
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Justin Cooper fastest in qualification; Hunter Lawrence paces Ken Roczen
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Magic show great resolve in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
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Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham
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Gibbs-White playing at an ‘incredible level’

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
2026 Kentucky Oaks post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Caitlin Clark returns to the court for the Indiana Fever after 9 months out
SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Justin Cooper.JPG
Justin Cooper fastest in qualification; Hunter Lawrence paces Ken Roczen
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_orlandopostgame_260425.jpg
Magic show great resolve in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_260425.jpg
Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham
nbc_pl_2robsearle_260425.jpg
Gibbs-White playing at an ‘incredible level’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
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NFLDallas CowboysAnthony Smith

Anthony
Smith

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Indiana vs Oregon
Nick Saban calls Cowboys’ Malachi Lawrence pick a “reach” on hot mic, changes tune on air
As hot mic moments go, it was pretty tame.
Jerry Jones: We’ve changed this defense, we’re doing something about this defense
Ravens will face Cowboys in Rio on September 27
Cowboys agree to trade for 49ers LB Dee Winters
Caleb Downs ready to “do it all” for the Cowboys defense
Assessing Cowboys’ first-round draft haul
Eagles jump Steelers to select USC’s Lemon