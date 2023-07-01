 Skip navigation
NFLAtlanta FalconsBreon Borders

Breon
Borders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
03:24
Falcons announce promotions, additions in personnel department
Earlier in the week, a report emerged that the Falcons had promoted Kyle Smith and Ryan Pace in their front office.
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Report: Falcons promote Kyle Smith, Ryan Pace in front office
Deion Sanders recovering after successful surgery for blood clot
With Bijan Robinson on the team, where does Cordarrelle Patterson fit in the Falcons’ offense?
Report: Deion Sanders undergoes emergency surgery for a blood clot
Arthur Smith on Desmond Ridder: Very pleased with the progress he’s made