Obi Melifonwu, Breon Borders, Qadree Ollison trying out for Jets

  
Published May 3, 2024 01:29 PM

The Jets have a few veterans taking part in this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Multiple reporters at the team’s facility shared pictures of the minicamp roster on Friday and it includes three experienced NFL players among the rookies. Defensive backs Obi Melifonwu and Breon Borders are joined at the workout by running back Qadree Ollison.

Melifonwu was a Raiders second-round pick in 2017 and he moved on to the Patriots after being waived in the middle of his second season. He has spent time with the 49ers and Eagles and also played in spring leagues, but has not appeared in a regular season game since he was with New England in 2018.

Borders last played for the Bears in 2022 and Ollison appeared in two games for the Steelers last season.