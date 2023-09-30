 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023
Daiki Hashimoto to be in gymnastics worlds all-around final despite qualifying miss
44th Ryder Cup - Day One - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Rahm responds to Koepka’s criticism: Needed to ‘let off some steam’
nbc_bfa_colvusc_230929.jpg
Way-too-early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 5

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgunnintv_230930.jpg
McGinn praises Villa teammates in win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_avlbhapostmatchanalysis_230930.jpg
Aston Villa proving to be Top 4 contenders
nbc_pl_avlgoal6_230930.jpg
Luiz gives Aston Villa 6-1 lead over Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023
Daiki Hashimoto to be in gymnastics worlds all-around final despite qualifying miss
44th Ryder Cup - Day One - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Rahm responds to Koepka’s criticism: Needed to ‘let off some steam’
nbc_bfa_colvusc_230929.jpg
Way-too-early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 5

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgunnintv_230930.jpg
McGinn praises Villa teammates in win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_avlbhapostmatchanalysis_230930.jpg
Aston Villa proving to be Top 4 contenders
nbc_pl_avlgoal6_230930.jpg
Luiz gives Aston Villa 6-1 lead over Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
NFLGreen Bay PackersColby Wooden

Colby
Wooden

nbc_bfa_lionsvpackers_230929.jpg
09:50
Takeaways from Lions’ TNF win over Packers
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss the Detroit Lions’ Week 4 win over the Green Bay Packers and how running back David Montgomery carried Detroit’s offense to a road victory.
Packers turned clock error into big gain
Montgomery shines in DET’s win over GB on TNF
Jared Goff told Rasul Douglas Lions put TD play in knowing Douglas would jump the route
Patrick: Packers’ offensive line is ‘not good’
Jordan Love: Lions are the team to beat in the NFC North, we have to be better next time
X-rays negative for Lions S Brian Branch