Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
Arizona Cardinals
Connor Senger
CS
Connor
Senger
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Cardinals announce the hiring of five assistant coaches
The Cardinals announced the hiring of five assistant coaches and the promotions of two others.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Travis Kelce considering retirement; can he still be an impact player for the Chiefs in 2025?
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: QBs Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders go in top three for Kyle Dvorchak
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
New Orleans, Las Vegas, Miami should form the core Super Bowl rotation
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Cardinals “strongly deny” the allegations from the new lawsuit against the team and owner Michael Bidwill
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Michael Bidwill’s former personal assistant files wrongful discharge suit
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
McBride picks Eagles to ‘dethrone the king’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue