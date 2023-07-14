 Skip navigation
Deatrich Wise Jr.

Deatrich
Wise Jr.

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
06:06
Adrian Phillips trusts “master game planner” Bill Belichick against AFC East QBs
Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips understands the challenges that the AFC East quarterbacks provide for New England this season.
Damien Harris: Time with Patriots “wasn’t easy from the beginning”
Hopkins, Cook are hoping to increase their offers