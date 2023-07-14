Skip navigation
NFL
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision 'biggest dilemma' in history?
Murphy's parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
NFL
Dallas Cowboys
DeMarcus Lawrence
DeMarcus
Lawrence
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
22:42
DeMarcus Lawrence: I don't feel like there's a huge gap between Eagles, Cowboys
The Eagles have bragging rights over the Cowboys at the moment, with Philadelphia the reigning champion of the NFC East and the NFC.
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Micah Parsons
DAL
Linebacker
#11
Micah Parsons (knee) is questionable for Week 12
DeMarcus Lawrence
DAL
Defensive End
#90
Lawrence (foot) practices, officially questionable
DeMarcus Lawrence
DAL
Defensive End
#90
DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) to be limited Thursday
DeMarcus Lawrence
DAL
Defensive End
#90
DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) not practicing Wednesday
DeMarcus Lawrence
DAL
Defensive End
#90
Cowboys, DE Lawrence do 3 years, $30M guaranteed
Michael Irvin still remains under suspension with NFL Network
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Clarence Thomas received a Super Bowl ring from Jerry Jones
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ezekiel Elliott settles suit against him over dog attack
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
PFT's top ten NFL head coaches for 2023, No. 10: Doug Pederson
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Pollard, Jones among undervalued 2023 fantasy RBs
Terrell Owens: Darren Woodson should be in Hall of Fame over John Lynch
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Close Ad