 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLDallas CowboysDeMarcus Lawrence

DeMarcus
Lawrence

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
22:42
DeMarcus Lawrence: I don’t feel like there’s a huge gap between Eagles, Cowboys
The Eagles have bragging rights over the Cowboys at the moment, with Philadelphia the reigning champion of the NFC East and the NFC.
Michael Irvin still remains under suspension with NFL Network
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Clarence Thomas received a Super Bowl ring from Jerry Jones
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Ezekiel Elliott settles suit against him over dog attack
PFT’s top ten NFL head coaches for 2023, No. 10: Doug Pederson
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Pollard, Jones among undervalued 2023 fantasy RBs
Terrell Owens: Darren Woodson should be in Hall of Fame over John Lynch