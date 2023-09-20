 Skip navigation
NFLBuffalo BillsDJ Dale

DJ
Dale

nbc_pft_week2draftv2_230919.jpg
06:10
PFT Draft: NFL Week 2 statements
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which platers they believe made the biggest statements in the second week of the NFL season.
Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 173 Modern-Era nominees for 2024 class
Reports: Saquon Barkley out Thursday with ankle sprain, considered week-to-week
Evans, Mostert highlight Weekend Warriors
NFL Power Rankings: Overreacting to first two weeks of 2023 season
Week 2 superlatives: Allen bounces back vs. LV
A.J. Epenesa: Sean McDermott challenged us this week