 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Screenshot 2024-04-21 at 5.40.36 PM.png
‘Risen from the ashes,’ Dartmouth women’s golf goes from cut to Ivy League champ
nbc_indy_stpetepostrace_240311.jpg
IndyCar disqualifies Josef Newgarden for violating push to pass at St. Pete; Pato O’Ward named winner
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Mixing It Up: Reese Olson’s changeup, Luis Severino’s sweeper, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_dps_reggiebushnewsreax_240424.jpg
Bush to get Heisman back; what about USC’s wins?
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Screenshot 2024-04-21 at 5.40.36 PM.png
‘Risen from the ashes,’ Dartmouth women’s golf goes from cut to Ivy League champ
nbc_indy_stpetepostrace_240311.jpg
IndyCar disqualifies Josef Newgarden for violating push to pass at St. Pete; Pato O’Ward named winner
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Mixing It Up: Reese Olson’s changeup, Luis Severino’s sweeper, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_dps_reggiebushnewsreax_240424.jpg
Bush to get Heisman back; what about USC’s wins?
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLCollege PlayerDominique Hampton

Dominique
Hampton

Syndication: USA TODAY
Jim Irsay: Colts have “great” interest in Marvin Harrison Jr.
If Jim Irsay has his way, Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t be wearing his college number in 2024.
Jayden Daniels says he’ll try to pass Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson as best running QB ever
Report: Broncos have done a lot of work on Oregon QB Bo Nix
Could offering Justin Jefferson get Vikings to No. 2?
Report: Giants explore trading up, possibly for QB Drake Maye
Peyton Manning: Broncos are “very interested” in J.J. McCarthy
Ryan Poles: We know what we’re doing, but everyone has to wait until Thursday