nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Commanders to hire Ben Steele as their TE coach

  
Published February 27, 2026 05:57 PM

The Commanders are promoting tight ends coach David Raih to pass game coordinator and they’ve found a new position coach to take over his former role on Dan Quinn’s staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will hire Ben Steele as their new tight ends coach.

Steele had the same job on the Cardinals’ staff over the last three years, so he had a hand in Trey McBride’s ascent to the top tier of tight ends in the league. Steele worked for the Broncos, Vikings, Falcons, and Buccaneers before heading to Arizona.

Steele played in 17 games for the Packers in 2004 and 2005. He had four catches for 42 yards in those appearances.