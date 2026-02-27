Commanders to hire Ben Steele as their TE coach

The Commanders are promoting tight ends coach David Raih to pass game coordinator and they’ve found a new position coach to take over his former role on Dan Quinn’s staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will hire Ben Steele as their new tight ends coach.

Steele had the same job on the Cardinals’ staff over the last three years, so he had a hand in Trey McBride’s ascent to the top tier of tight ends in the league. Steele worked for the Broncos, Vikings, Falcons, and Buccaneers before heading to Arizona.

Steele played in 17 games for the Packers in 2004 and 2005. He had four catches for 42 yards in those appearances.